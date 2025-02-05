Do you like Piña Coladas? Well, so does Alloy Entertainment, along with getting caught in the rain and making love at midnight in the dunes on the cape. Per Deadline, the studio behind Netflix hits Purple Hearts and You is producing a new romantic comedy based on the classic song "Escape (The Piña Colada Song)" by Rupert Holmes. Alloy's president and chief creative officer Leslie Morgenstein will produce the project, with Holmes set as an executive producer alongside executive vice president of film, Elysa Koplovitz Dutton. At this time, the team is seeking a potential writer willing to escape with them to bring the song to life.

No official plot details have been given about the film, but the song itself offers a pretty good guess as to what to expect. For those who are unaware, "Escape" is much less about sipping drinks on the beach than it is about the struggling relationship of a couple seeking adventure. It's sung from the perspective of a man who finds a personal column in the newspaper from a woman looking for a relationship to "escape" the same old dull routine with her husband. When he responds with a request to meet her at a local bar, he discovers the woman is his wife. Despite the implications of them both being willing to cheat on each other, it becomes a happy accident that spurs them to find adventure with each other and explore their interests together. It's a premise that could make sense for a darkly comedic romance, with a bit of fleshing out, of course.

This will mark the first time Holmes's hit has ever been adapted to the screen despite its enduring power on classic hits stations and within other movies. "Escape" was a history-making success, becoming the first pop song to ever hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in two decades after topping the charts in 1979 and 1980. Holmes is a much more accomplished individual than his one-hit wonder status would indicate though. He started as a session musician, composer, and songwriter working for, among others, Dolly Parton, The Partridge Family, and Barry Manilow before getting some unexpected success with The Buoys after he penned their own one-hit wonder track "Timothy" in 1970 about a group of trapped miners who devour their friend to survive. From there, he'd begin his rise as a yacht-rock king with his debut 1974 solo album Widescreen, but his greatest success arguably came after "The Piña Colada Song." He's now a multi-Tony Award-winning writer and composer and an Edgar Award-winning, New York Times best-selling author, known for adapting Charles Dickens's The Mystery of Edwin Drood to the stage and penning hit novels like Where the Truth Lies and 2023's Murder Your Employer.

Alloy Entertainment Has a Stellar Recent Track Record.