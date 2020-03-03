J. J. Abrams’ Bad Robot to Produce Supernatural Western ‘The Pinkerton’ For Warner Bros.

Bad Robot, the production company of filmmaker J.J. Abrams, will produce the supernatural western The Pinkerton for Warner Bros. If ghosts and cowboys and creepy old west towns are your kinda thing, this news is probably saloon piano music to your ears.

As reported by THR, little else is known about the script, from writer Daniel Casey, although Casey already has an established history with Bad Robot. He penned 10 Cloverfield Lane, the second installment in Bad Robot’s Cloverfield franchise, and his subversive superhero script The Heavy is currently in production, with Abrams reportedly eyeing Overlord director Julius Avery to helm the project. Casey also wrote the script for the 2018 sci-fi movie Kin, about two brothers who stumble upon a piece of alien weaponry, and the upcoming Fast & Furious sequel F9.

The Pinkertons were an organization of for-hire detectives and private security agents founded in the mid-1800s, famously used by President Lincoln as bodyguards before the creation of the Secret Service. The agency gained notoriety for their involvement in union-busting operations in the late 19th century, most notably the Homestead strike against Andrew Carnegie in which 7 workers were killed. Maybe the movie will be about the ghosts of murdered Carnegie Steel employees coming back to life to haunt a Pinkerton detective.

Bad Robot recently co-produced Abrams’ Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and will produce director Matt Reeves’ upcoming Batman reboot The Batman. The company’s current television projects include Westworld, Castle Rock, and the upcoming HBO series Lovecraft Country from executive producer Jordan Peele.