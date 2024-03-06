The Big Picture An exclusive clip from The Piper reveals a high-stakes story with sinister music.

The movie touches on authoritarianism and misogyny.

The Piper may become a standout horror movie due to its unique pairing of music and supernatural elements.

The premiere of the horror movie The Piper is just around the corner, which is why Samuel Goldwyn Films has teamed up with Collider to share an exclusive clip that underscores the high stakes involved in the story. The sneak peek also hits home because it showcases one of the final performances of Julian Sands (A Room With a View) who passed away last year. The Piper centers around a young composer who unveils a deadly secret embedded in her late mentor's concerto. The film hits theaters this Friday, March 8.

The clip from The Piper that we can share with you now reveals a game-changing moment in the story. In it, Mel (Charlotte Hope) has just made an important discovery that pushes her to urge Gustafson (Sands) not to play the music composed by Katharine (Louise Gold). To us viewers it's quite obvious that there's something sinister going on with the music, since the members of the orchestra seem to enter a trance as they play it, with no regard for their limits and physical safety — ironically, this also happens with people who get too obsessed with perfection, so there will be a fine line between reality and horror tropes.

The scene also reveals that The Piper will touch on some relevant subjects such as authoritarianism and misogyny. The clip makes it clear that Gustafson holds himself in high regard and probably sees himself as a genius — which doesn't allow room for anyone else's input, much less a young student's. His power play will surely have some consequences, but we'll have to wait till Friday to see what they are.

Who Is The Team Behind 'The Piper?'

The Piper is written and directed by Erlingur Thoroddsen, an Icelandic filmmaker who previously helmed Kuldi and the boogeyman horror film Child Eater. The cast of The Piper also features Kate Nichols (Cobweb), Alexis Rodney (Willow), Oliver Savell (Belfast), Pippa Winslow (The King's Man), Philip Christopher (Origin), and breakout young star Aoibhe O’Flanagan.

The movie has the potential to stand out because it's rare to see a combination of a musical setting with supernatural elements. Should Thoroddsen conduct it wisely, The Piper could surprise viewers at every turn. The clip certainly suggests a pretty dark story and horror movie fans could all be gearing up to witness one of the year's must-watch titles.

The Piper comes to select theaters on Friday, March 8. You can watch our exclusive clip above.