If you don't own a Max subscription and are curious to know what all the fuss is about when it comes to The Pitt, you'll be happy to know that, just like happened with other shows, the platform has a plan to eventually release it on linear television. However, in an interview with Vulture, Max CEO Casey Bloys revealed that you will probably have to be very patient because there is a release strategy in place, but they are not aiming to put the hit show on other platforms any time soon.

During the interview, Bloys was pretty straightforward about how they approach the popularity of the platform's titles and how they plan to increase every show's popularity. In The Pitt's case, the show already has a linear TV release format, and viewers who would like to watch it without paying for a Max subscription will get their chance. Bloys indicated that seeing Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) on TNT is a matter of when and not if. He stated:

"I’m sure we will do that. It makes sense in the run-up to season two, for more exposure. You can look at it as a marketing play. But the thing you have to keep in mind is, before a new season of any of our shows comes on, we already see a lot of people come on to Max to catch up. We’re starting to see it with The Last of Us. When you do things like put a current show elsewhere, you are indicating that, 'Oh, well, I can watch Max shows on TNT.' I think it’s fine to do for marketing reasons as long as you don’t overdo it. You want people to know the place to get a current hit show is on Max. I tend to think the audiences on streaming and linear are sufficiently different, so it’s okay, but it’s something you have to have a conversation about."

How Long Will You Have To Wait To Watch 'The Pitt' On Linear TV?

Fortunately for those who won't see it on Max, it's already possible to pinpoint when The Pitt will become available on linear TV. Bloys stated that the idea is to increase exposure in order to hype up and attract more subscribers for Season 2, and we already know when the sophomore season of The Pitt starts: January 2026. This means that, if TNT releases episodes weekly, we could be looking at an August or September release window for the show on cable TV.

The Pitt covers the 15-hour shift of Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch in the emergency room of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center in real time. Aside from Wyle, the cast also features Tracy Ifeachor (Wonka), Fiona Dourif (Chucky), Taylor Dearden (For All Mankind), Gerran Howell (1917), Shabana Azeez (Apple Cider Vinegar), Brandon Mendez Homer (The Good Fight), Katherine LaNasa (Truth Be Told), Supriya Ganesh (Grown-ish), Amielynn Abellera (The Cleaning Lady), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Walker) and Kristin Villanueva (Bonding).

You can stream The Pitt on Max.