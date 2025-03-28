With only two episodes left to go in its first season, The Pitt is already taking the medical drama subgenre by storm. It is a phenomenal show that follows the doctors and nurses working in the Emergency Room of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Unlike other medical dramas, though, the entire first season takes place over the course of one day, and each episode is one hour of a 15-hour shift.

There is a lot to love about The Pitt, from its structure, the fast-paced, and shocking storylines. The best thing about the show, though, are its characters. In particular, the main characters are all incredibly well-written, and they are very complex and nuanced. They aren't just one-dimensional heroes or villains, but rather, they are flawed people who also do a lot of good. These are the best characters of The Pitt, ranked.