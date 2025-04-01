Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 13.

There are a lot of fascinating doctors on television right now. Dr. Max Bankman (Joshua Jackson) is living it up on the high seas over on ABC's Doctor Odyssey, while Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) is working to put her life together after a car accident erased eight years of her memories on Fox's Doc. However complicated their lives get, these physicians can rely on their skills to save as many people as possible. In Max's hit series, The Pitt, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) is surrounded by an incredible, hardworking team to staff his emergency room. Out of all the impressive doctors working in this Pittsburgh hospital, one stands head and shoulders above the rest.

Dr. Mel King Is a Quirky, Kind Doctor on 'The Pitt'

Dr. Mel King (Taylor Dearden) is a second-year resident who has come to the ER of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, colloquially nicknamed "the Pitt," after working at a nearby VA hospital. She has an obvious passion for helping people heal, and it is her empathy and ability to connect with her patients that make her a genuine hero. Over the course of the shift depicted on The Pitt, we learn that Mel has a sister named Becca, who is on the autism spectrum, and has recently made the decision to place Becca in a facility, which she spends a lot of time worrying about. It is clear that this was a necessary step since Mel was experiencing some caregiver fatigue, but it weighs on her nonetheless. She calls Becca when she can, but is already missing the tight-knit bond she shared with her sister when they were living together. Despite Becca and Mel's lives diverging, Becca has already given Mel the ability to see her patients from a different perspective than most doctors can.

The ER is a chaotic, stressful place, but some of Mel's coping methods also provide the show with necessary humor. What other doctor would recite the lyrics to Megan Thee Stallion's "Savage" in order to center themselves? Later on in the same shift, Mel takes a moment to compose herself in a quiet stairwell, proving that another one of her talents is knowing when she needs to get away. Mel is also always open to feedback, both from her attending physicians and from ER charge nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa), who is always on hand to offer some guidance to surviving life in the Pitt.

Mel's Empathy Makes Her a Stellar Doctor on 'The Pitt'