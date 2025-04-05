Only one episode remains until Dr. Robby and the medical team at The Pitt finish out their long, chaotic shift. Before that, however, the first season's penultimate episode introduced two new characters into the fold that series star and executive producer Noah Wyle was very excited for. The first was a cameo for the Chucky fans, as Brad Dourif reunited on-screen with his daughter Fiona Dourif to play the in-universe father to her character, Dr. Cassie McKay. The other, meanwhile, gave some added depth to Robby, with Brothers & Sisters star Sarah Jane Morris stepping in to play the senior attending physician's ex-girlfriend, Janey. In an interview with TV Line, Wyle discussed both the personal and in-universe importance of bringing the two actors on board before the season finale.

Episode 14 of The Pitt, titled "8:00 P.M.," sees the emergency room team still dealing with the fallout of the mass shooting at PittFest, an incident that threatens to send Dr. Robby spiraling as he sees how close to home the tragedy hits. Though things are finally starting to slow down, there's still a lot of chaos to handle, from rapidly deteriorating patients to mysterious rashes and legal troubles for Dr. McKay. It's been a very real and very intense stretch that hauntingly replicates tragedies that occur all too often and push medical personnel to their limits. In the middle of it all is the arrival of McKay's dad, making for a delightful reunion for the Dourifs and a fun moment for Wyle, who adores the actor's work from the hits to the deep cuts. "I’m a huge Brad Dourif fan,” he said. "I’ve been a fan of Brad’s — not just from [One Flew Over the] Cuckoo’s Nest, but Wise Blood and Mississippi Burning. I mean, I’ve been a fan of his forever.”

In an interview with Collider's Carly Lane, Dourif's daughter shared her suspicion that Wyle was responsible for bringing her father into the fold, even if it was just for a quick cameo. Fiona was nonetheless happy to work with him again after Chucky, where she quite literally played her father's younger self. "[Executive producer] Simran Baidwan was the one who approached me before they put the offer out to my dad to see how I felt, and I was delighted," she added. "The Dourifs were delighted. It was really tender and special." Though their time together on set was short, they relished in the opportunity, as she continued:

"Two days! Two days, and we got dinner. We've been on set before. The last time I was physically playing him, with the same face. So, this was different, but really special. I'm incredibly lucky to have a dad [who’s invested] and I like hanging out with. Not everybody gets that.

Wyle Explains Why 'The Pitt' Waited To Introduce Janey