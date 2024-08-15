The Big Picture The Pitt is shaping up to be a star-studded medical drama with Noah Wyle and nine more talented actors joining the cast.

The series, created by R. Scott Gemmill, will delve into the challenges faced by frontline medical workers in a modern hospital setting.

Warner Bros. Television is excited about the show's potential, given the impressive lineup of talent led by Wyle, Gemmill, and Wells.

Things couldn’t get juicier for The Pitt as nine more stars join our beloved ER vet Noah Wyle in Max’s upcoming medical series. Wyle was announced as a series regular back in March but with zero information about his role; however, he was also revealed to be an executive producer of the series. As for newly unveiled cast members, Deadline reports that Shawn Hatosy (Animal Kingdom), Michael Hyatt (Snowfall), Jalen Thomas Brooks (Thanksgiving), Brandon Mendez Homer (The Good Fight), Kristin Villanueva (Bonding), Amielynn Abellera (The Cleaning Lady), Alexandra Metz (Chicago Fire), Krystel V. McNeil (South Side) and Deepti Gupta (For All Mankind) are all joining the show in recurring roles.

Set in Pittsburgh, The Pitt will realistically examine the issues frontline medical workers experience in a modern hospital. And as announced before, other series regulars joining Wyle in the series are Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Supriya Ganesh, Fiona Dourif, Taylor Dearden, Isa Briones, Gerran Howell, Shabana Azeez, and Katherine LaNasa. Nothing has been divulged yet about these stars’ character descriptions.

The Pitt is created by R. Scott Gemmill (NCIS: Los Angeles) who also serves as showrunner. Production of the series is handled by John Wells Productions (JWP) in partnership with Warner Bros. Television. Furthermore, Gemmill, who wrote and produced ER from Seasons 6 to 13, is set to write The Pitt’s first episode and executive produce alongside Wyle, John Wells, and JWP’s Erin Jontow, Simran Baidwan, and Michael Hissrich.

'The Pitt' Could Become "The Next Great Medical Drama"

At the time Wyle’s involvement in The Pitt was revealed, it was also reported that Max had given a fifteen-episode straight-to-series order for the project. Producing partner Warner Bros. Television couldn’t be more enthusiastic about the show, and who could blame them? Just take a look at the exceptional talents set to bring it to life, which the company’s chairman and CEO Channing Dungey had to appreciate. "It’s no secret Scott, Noah, and John know how to make great television. When they came to us with the idea of reinvigorating the medical TV genre with a fresh, realistic look at today’s modern hospitals, we knew we had to jump on it. Their all-star collaboration, along with their impeccable storytelling and unwavering passion they bring to every project, is the perfect prescription for this show to become the next great medical drama."

The Pitt is yet to have a release date. Stay tuned to Collider for more information.