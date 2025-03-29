This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

A wholesome moment of art imitating life, that's what happened recently for The Pitt star Noah Wyle when he, alongside his other cast members, visited the Children's Hospital Los Angeles for their 10th Annual Make March Matter campaign. While there, Wyle was approached by a doctor who explained that Wyle's time on another record-breaking medical drama ER, inspired him to go into medicine. The Pitt star, understandably touched, was also taken aback when that doctor asked Wyle to autograph his board certificate. "This means more than coming from the actual board," the doctor explained as Wyle signed it.