Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 12.One thing that fans and critics alike have agreed on is that The Pitt is doing it right with romance. And what doing it right means is that there is no romance to speak of in the emergency room. The acclaimed Max series has mostly left the romantic soap opera tactics many other medical dramas like Grey’s Anatomy uses behind, in favor of reality, and we're grateful for it. But that doesn't mean the series still doesn't have lovable, emotional bonds within the hospital staff as they share traumas and heartbreak. Of the many fantastic duos in the series, the one that cuts right through to the heart is the friendship between head ER Nurse Dana Evans and Dr. Heather Collins.

Played by Katherine LaNasa and Tracy Ifeachor, both Dana and Dr. Collins have become fan favorites this season as the glue that holds the emergency room together and have arguably both had the roughest days out of everyone in the hospital — at least before the Pittfest shooting happens. In The Pitt, both actors get to shine center stage. Their chemistry together is instantly familiar and refreshing. Playing headstrong, stubborn women, they are each other’s refuge, and their friendship becomes, hands down, the best ship.

In a Choatic Hospital, Dana and Dr. Collins Are Each Other's Safe Space