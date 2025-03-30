Max's The Pitt has become one of the most lauded shows on television, thanks to its heart-stopping, real-time depiction of an emergency room. Now, Shawn Hatosy, the actor behind one of the recently introduced characters to Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center, night shift Dr. Jack Abbott, has revealed more about the series; specifically, how much he knows about his character's backstory and when we can expect more.

Abbott is introduced in Episode 12 as the ER begins dealing with the aftermath of a music festival mass shooting. Abbott is shown to have a background in battlefield medicine, something that Hatosy seems to know more about. The showrunners "presented me with a pretty extensive backstory about Abbott, his history, which which kind of goes into how he was a military medic and kind of discovered his talent for emergency medicine in that setting and that sort of led him to med school and his path," Hatosy told Decider in an interview. "He's got a lot of hidden trauma, let's say, that he's sort of wrestling with. So much so that he's become addicted to the work." Hatosy added:

"That sort of shows us exactly who he is without having to say so much. So whether or not we'll get into all of that stuff in the history, I mean, I hope we do. But it's very, very good. And so I look forward to digging in further and sharing it with the audience."

'The Pitt' Depicts a Full ER Shift