There have been tons of medical shows to grace our television screens over the years. These series typically have many commonalities, including plots that focus on fascinating medical mysteries and lots of interpersonal drama between all the good-looking doctors and nurses. There's no shortage of intriguing storylines to cover when a show is set in a hospital. Whether the series is a drama (like The Resident) or a comedy (like St. Denis Medical), there tends to be at least one trope that these shows rely on. The arrogant doctor is always a mainstay, except when it comes to the new Max drama, The Pitt.

Most Medical Shows (Like 'House') Share the Dr. Jerk Trope

Pretty much every medical show has had at least one doctor character who acts like a complete jerk. Shows such as Chicago Hope, ER, The Good Doctor, Nip/Tuck, and even Scrubs, all feature at least one arrogant physician who has no bedside manner. Of course, the biggest example of this trope is House, the Fox drama that aired from 2004 to 2012. Gregory House (Hugh Laurie) is a brilliant diagnostician, but he can also be pretty cruel at times. His go-to line is that "everybody lies," which is a cynical and rather dismal way of approaching patient care.

With characters that are harsh or gruff or just rough around the edges, these doctors make the business of saving people feel kind of depressing. Some of these physicians' actions border on breaking their Hippocratic oath, or they're at least walking the line of being somewhat unethical. But even for just the plain grumpy characters, these doctors make it feel like the last place you'd ever want to find yourself in is a hospital. Even Dr. Amy Larsen (Molly Parker) in Fox's new hit drama, Doc, was kind of a jerk before a brain injury allowed her to have an epiphany and somehow become less mean to her patients.

It makes sense that medical dramas would fall back on this trope time and again. It has become sort of expected that there's going to be at least one nasty (or at least cocky) doctor when a show is set in a hospital. Writers tend to rely on these characters for added drama. Because these doctors often say whatever they're thinking, there can be a shock value attached to their dialogue. This creates plenty of opportunities for conflicts and for compelling storylines. But these characters, no matter how pretentious or rude they are, are also just fun to watch. They often act the way we wish we all could — throwing caution to the wind and showing off their ego whenever it suits them. However, The Pitt has started to illustrate that having a Dr. Jerk on staff isn't always necessary.

'The Pitt' Also Features Empathetic Doctors