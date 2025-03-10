Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 10.Freshman medical drama The Pitt has quickly established itself as not-just-another procedural. Through its real-time structure, every episode covers an hour of one of the most chaotic days for the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital (a.k.a. the Pitt). Up to now, we’ve seen parents facing their brain-dead son’s fate, a medical student covered by a parade of fluids, and a nurse being assaulted by a disgruntled patient, to name a few. But another delicate situation has been slowly brewing since the show’s beginning.

In the span of ten episodes (and hours), senior resident Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) and intern Dr. Santos (Isa Briones) have come head-to-head over differing views of how to handle cases. Both doctors have exceptional abilities. Langdon is currently Dr. Robby’s (Noah Wyle) right hand, while newcomer Santos has been nailing most of her diagnoses and treatments. With Santos getting more and more suspicious over irregularities on patients’ medications, the situation escalates and it all boils over in Episode 10. But what exactly happened? And, what will the consequences be for both doctors?

‘The Pitt’ Threw the Audience a Curveball With Dr. Santos

Image via Max

Since her introduction, Briones’ Trinity Santos has demonstrated to be on the lookout for herself only. She’s constantly putting down others to elevate herself. Her personality is based on competitiveness and overconfidence, not unlike Grey’s Anatomy’s Alex Karev (Justin Chambers). She’s already succeeded in starting off on the wrong foot with her peers and gotten in trouble with every one of her superiors, making her difficult to root for.

Halfway through the current batch of episodes, the layers of Dr. Santos have been fleshed out, creating a somewhat empathetic character. There was the humbling moment when she dropped a scalpel on Dr. Garcia’s foot (Alexandra Metz), which managed to break her arrogance. Also, after learning a patient is there due to his wife drugging him to stop their daughter’s abuse, she threatens him to stop. And while this move is unethical to her profession, it’s totally relatable – not to say justified. However, this week revealed a new aspect of her redemption when she started investigating disappearing medications.

Santos starts to fixate on the fact that medicines have been mishandled at the Pitt. After investigating procedures with Dana (Katherine LaNasa) and expressing her concerns to Dr. Garcia, nothing happens. Most of the cards were stacked against Santos because, due to Briones’ well-crafted portrayal as a cocky and arrogant intern, the idea of her constructing an elaborate lie to get ahead wasn’t so far-fetched. The twist in Episode 10 is that she was right all along.

Dr. Langdon Has Been Stealing Medications All This Time in ‘The Pitt’