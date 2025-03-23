Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 11.12 episodes into Max's The Pitt, and one thing has become crystal clear. The show is fearless, just like its doctors. Episode 12 has garnered lots of buzz for its gripping hour-long drama in the aftermath of a mass shooting, but episode 11 received equal buzz, but for a different reason. Created by R. Scott Gemmill, who was also a long-serving producer on NBC's ER, and produced by ER showrunner, John Wells, both know their way around an emergency room. With The Pitt, they're showing things they never could on a network hospital drama, and it's resulted in praise for its accuracy. Starring Noah Wyle as the senior attending emergency medicine doctor, the series broke down barriers in Episode 11, "5:00," showing an in-depth, graphic depiction of natural childbirth.

Wyle also starred in ER, which makes him no stranger to playing a doctor. With two extreme emergency cases going down in Episode 11, the one that made waves depicts a woman crowning and giving birth. This being Max, the scene shows everything: blood, guts, and all. Giving birth on film and television is nothing new, and it's often a taboo subject that is heightened with theatrics to make the most natural thing in the world overly dramatic. What makes The Pitt so special is that it uses it as an opportunity to chip away at the squirmish nature people have around childbirth and depict the crowning, delivery, and post-partum hemorrhage in full. Praised for its attention to detail surrounding emergency medicine, Episode 11 may just be its crowning jewel.

'The Pitt' Shows an In-Depth, Graphic Childbirth in Episode 11