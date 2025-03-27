Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 12So far, The Pitt has juggled its confined structure perfectly. Within it, each episode encompasses an exact hour on one of the most catastrophic days for the ER of Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. In the latest chapters, the doctors were looking forward to finishing their 12-hour shift and – since that meant 12 episodes – it raised the question about how the first season was supposed to continue given its 15-episode count.

Upping the chaos that Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and co. have been facing on this fateful day, a mass shooting is reported at Pittfest, a music festival. For the staff, this means all hands on deck, forcing day shift doctors to extend their hours and night shift doctors to get in early. Requiring their extra effort and full focus, they have to attend to patients in a quick but assertive way. By having structure meeting chaos, the season’s storyline will continue until its end – adding extra hours to this seemingly neverending nightmarish shift.

Through the Mass Shooting, ‘The Pitt’s Worst Nightmare Comes True