If you thought that things couldn't get any more difficult for the team of doctors and nurses in The Pitt, think again. The first season of the medical series hasn't exactly been smooth sailing for its characters, but the sneak peek of episode 12 reveals that the busy emergency room will get even more crowded as the team led by Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) starts to admit the victims of a tragedy that happened near the hospital. The new episode drops tonight, March 20.

In the sneak peek, the usually easy-going Dr. Robby doesn't have a trace of humor in his words as he announces to the crew that there's an active shooter at an event and all the hospitals in Pittsburgh are in emergency mode. However, as their hospital is the closest one to the site, they'll be the ones receiving the most critical patients. Robby doesn't mince words: everyone will be overwhelmed and should call their families to announce that they will become unreachable for the foreseeable future. At the same time, he assures everyone that they will get through it all together.

Now it's up to us to imagine how The Pitt will manage to get even more intense than it already is. The series takes place in real-time format, which already makes its rhythm feel urgent. Now, with massive trauma cases on the way, chances are that the show will get even more interesting to watch. The show already has a respectable average number of viewers, but the next few weeks will showcase even more of The Pitt's power as fans tune in to see the stories leading up to the season finale, which will happen three weeks from now.

Wyle Hinted At Major Event In 'The Pitt'

While speaking about Season 1 of The Pitt, leading man and writer Noah Wyle had already hinted at some event that would change the way that viewers perceive the series. He commented that the last third of the show — the final five episodes — are a shift from what we think we know about the show. Wyle stated:

"The last third is like a different show. So don't make any assumptions and be prepared for where the ride will take you. I'm really, really proud of it."

However the story ends, fans can be happy to know that whichever cliffhangers left will be tied up: the show has already been renewed for Season 2, and series creator and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill has already revealed that while the real-time structure might be the same, there will be a time jump between seasons.

The Pitt drops new episodes on Max on Thursday nights. Check out the promo for tonight's episode above.