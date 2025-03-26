If you stick to the end credits of the Max hit show The Pitt for just a few seconds, you eventually hear the song "Fail Forward" kick in. If you ever wondered what the full song sounds like or if there are lyrics that go with it, Collider can exclusively reveal that, in this week's episode, fans of the medical series will hear the vocal version of the song for the first time when the episode ends. If you are too curious, however, you will be happy to know that you can listen to the full song on this article.

TV and movie fans know that a song can be forever associated with a title, especially if it resonates with the story. Since The Pitt cold opens into the story with no opening credits sequence, it is up to series composer Gavin Brivik to set the tone throughout the episode and after it ends — the only moment when viewers and Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) can breathe after witnessing the show's intense rhythm.

In an official statement, Brivik talked about composing "Fail Forward" for The Pitt with singer and songwriter Taji and how they worked with showrunner R. Scott Gemmill and producer John Wells in order to encapsulate Dr. Robby's challenging 15-hour shift into a song:

"Six years ago I met Taji, the most talented vocalist/songwriter and producer I know. He showed me his debut album, 'Tunnel Sun,' and I literally couldn't get his voice and playing style out of my head. Ever since I met him, I have been searching for the perfect project for us to collaborate on. Once I saw the first few episodes of 'The Pitt,' I knew that Taji's sound could encapsulate the tone of Robbie's point of view. We both worked tirelessly on the song "Fail Forward," experimenting with various synths, guitar sounds, lyrics, and drum production techniques to really embed the song into the show's themes. This all wouldn't be possible without the showrunner, Scott Gemmill, championing the song. We owe Scott and John Wells everything for supporting our collaboration and using the song in the show's credits.”

Who Is Gavin Brivik?

Photo by Aiden Ulrich

Brivik is an award-winning composer who's already won the World Soundtrack Award for Best Composition by a Young International Composer, the ASCAP Jimmy Van Heusen Film Composer Award, the Alan Menken Composer Award, the distinguished Elmer Bernstein Film Scoring Award, among others. He recently composed the soundtrack of the immensely praised film How To Blow Up a Pipeline, and you will also be able to hear his music in the highly anticipated horror movie Faces of Death.

The vocal version of Brivik and Taji's "Fail Forward" will debut on this Thursday's episode of The Pitt. You can listen to the full track below: