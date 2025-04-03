Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 13.Well, Episode 13 of The Pitt just broke me. Someone, please give Dr. Robby a hug. Played by Noah Wyle, the senior attending in the emergency room at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital has been having a rough day. Everything has been leading up to Episode 13, where things finally bubble over for Dr. Robby. After a tense day at work where everything that could go wrong does, he has a debilitating panic attack. Suffering from trauma in the aftermath of the pandemic, this specific shift marks the anniversary of the death of his mentor, Dr. Adamson, who died of COVID. Attempting to push down his emotions to make it through the 12-hour shift, Episode 13, "7 PM," sees Dr. Robby break down in The Pitt's most devastating scene so far.

Dealing with a mass shooting that occurred at the musical venue, Pitt Fest, the understaffed hospital is dealing with hundreds of injured festival goers. That includes Dr. Robby's son-like figure, Jake (Taj Speights), and his girlfriend, Leah (Sloan Mannino). Leah is critically injured and dies after attempts to save her, which is what causes Dr. Robby's grueling panic attack. Wyle has been excellent so far this season and is hands down the doctor of the year in my books. Watching him deal with so many deaths throughout his shift has had me reaching for the tissues more than once, especially in the episode where he tried, then failed, to save a young girl who drowned. I thought things couldn't get any bleaker from there, but Episode 13 just proved it could. From what I've seen, give Wyle the Emmy right now for his commitment to his character and for all the anxiety-induced stress he's given me.

Noah Wyle Gives the Performance of the Season When Robby Suffers a Panic Attack