Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 14.

Medical dramas are a dime a dozen on television these days, but one show in particular has been drawing in more and more viewers each week, becoming a major streaming success alongside all of its network counterparts. The Pitt, created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring Noah Wyle, follows the doctors and nurses working in the emergency room of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital in real time as they go about what starts as an everyday, garden-variety day shift. As we quickly come to realize, though, the first season's 15 episodes (compared to what should normally be a 12-hour workday) have much more in store for the staff of "the Pitt," with their day culminating in an unexpected mass-casualty event involving an active shooter at a local music festival.

Ahead of the premiere of Episode 14, which wraps up The Pitt's first major crisis storyline so far, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Fiona Dourif, who plays Dr. Cassie McKay, about some of her character's biggest moments of the season to date. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Dourif discusses why she was interested in joining a medical drama after years of playing in other genres, why Cassie McKay is "scarier" than any of her previous roles, and how The Pitt's latest episode became an unexpected family reunion when her real-life dad, Brad Dourif, was cast as Cassie's father. She also discusses her character's most significant on-screen relationships, her clash with Dr. Robby (Wyle) over how to handle one particular patient, and more.

COLLIDER: I'm excited to talk about The Pitt! I feel like this show has just caught on like wildfire on streaming. Every week, I see more and more people screaming about it.

FIONA DOURIF: I have gotten a text or email from everybody I've ever met in my entire life. [Laughs] It's really, really, really cool.

'The Pitt's Fiona Dourif Explains Why Cassie McKay Is a "Scarier" Role for Her

Image via Max

Before we get into episode specifics, you've worked in a lot of different genres—horror, sci-fi, fantasy. I'm curious about why you were drawn to a medical drama. Did it have more to do with this show, in particular, having appeal?

DOURIF: I would have always loved to have been a part of a medical drama, there just wasn't the right role. When I read the breakdown for this, I immediately thought I wanted to do a version of it. It's both about being the right vibe, but also just luck of timing and age, and everything just lined up. I love genre. It’s my first love. I have a history of playing these kinds of feral characters, and this character is much, much, much closer to who I am — in fact, almost identical, including the backstory stuff, and it made this a little scarier.

Talking about the character's backstory, one of the things I really enjoy about this show is that it sprinkles out the details about the doctors and the nurses over the course of this shift. It's not like we're getting some big infodump right at the beginning. When I talked to Taylor [Dearden], she said before the season even started, she got a breakdown of who Dr. King was, what her backstory was, to help inform her performance. Did you have a similar experience with Cassie?

DOURIF: In fact, I got that backstory with Taylor. We were brought in in groups of two, so me and her got it together. When we initially auditioned for it, we got a paragraph or two, and there were a couple of sentences which matched a sort of vibe that I think I have. Then Scott Gemmill and John Wells sat both me and Taylor down, actually together, and told me the backstory, and I almost laughed, it was so close to my real life. I was like, “Oh, that's why you picked me!” I haven't had that experience before.

One of the relationships that we get a sense of early on as being a little bit complicated is Cassie's relationship with her ex, Chad, and the custody situation with Harrison, and how that ends up spilling into her work day, too, especially when they both show up at the hospital — and then Chloe shows up. It feels like this slow avalanche of more and more stress that's piling up on [Cassie] as she's dealing with so many other things.

DOURIF: Then, right at the end of that, is when the mass casualty happens, right? It's a very frustrating relationship that she is tied to, because of Harrison, with a person who just doesn't feel like he really sees or hears reason, which is very frustrating. I think that's the overall feeling that's there between them, or that McKay carries, and a sense of injustice of just dealing with somebody who is a manchild. I don't know if you've had this ex-boyfriend, but I certainly have, who you can't reason with. You just want to walk away, but you can't. And then to have it unfurl in my workplace, the feeling that I was experimenting with was embarrassment. I thought Rob Heaps was wonderful and hilarious in it. Me and him actually ended up becoming friends. I really like the guy as a person. So, we had a little bit of chemistry, but ultimately frustration and humiliation.