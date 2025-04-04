Editor's note: The below interview contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 14.

It can be difficult, in today's climate of procedurals and first-responder shows, to cut through the noise and offer something that makes TV viewers everywhere sit up and take notice — but that's exactly what's happened with The Pitt. The Max original series, created by R. Scott Gemmill and starring Noah Wyle, follows the overworked and understaffed doctors and nurses of the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, specifically those who work in the high-stakes emergency room. As the story unfolds in real time, with each hour of the season corresponding to an hour of the day staff's shift, viewers are privy to everything that happens, from everyday mishaps to life-threatening illnesses. Season 1 has also been building to a mass-casualty event that spans across three hours, starting in Episode 12, when those working in the self-dubbed "Pitt" learn that a shooting has taken place at a nearby music festival — and all hands will be needed for the number of injured patients being rushed in.

Ahead of the premiere of Episode 14, which wraps up The Pitt's first major crisis storyline, Collider had the opportunity to speak with Taylor Dearden, who plays Dr. Mel King, about her character's most significant moments from the three-part event. Over the course of the interview, which you can read below, Dearden discusses what she learned about Mel before shooting started, her thoughts about Mel's dynamic with Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball), and the behind-the-scenes process of filming Episode 11's graphic birth scene. She also reveals which part of Mel's storyline she directly pitched to Wyle, why Mel breaks down at the end of Episode 14, and more.

COLLIDER: Something that really stood out for a lot of people early on is the scene where Mel goes out to the ambulance bay to re-center herself and recites that Megan Thee Stallion song. Was it always meant to be “Savage” in that scene, or were there ever any other songs that were considered?

TAYLOR DEARDEN: It was always “Savage,” which was fun and hard. It's harder to memorize with no music behind it—I'm not even singing it with a beat. It's just like a weird group of words where you go, “Is that ‘Savage’?” It's fun. There was trouble on set [with] not laughing during the take, for sure.

'The Pitt's Taylor Dearden Got a Crash Course in Her Character Before Filming

The show is obviously in a real-time format, but it does a really great job of doling out information about these characters over the course of the shift, rather than just info-dumping everything. Episode 7 has the patient that Mel immediately clocks as needing extra care, recognizing that he's autistic. We also learn more about [Mel's] relationship with her sister and their dynamic, where she's the primary caretaker. How did those little details, these breadcrumbs that you're learning, help inform you about the character that you're playing?

DEARDEN: It's great. We got only the first script when we started, but we had a meeting with John [Wells] and Scott [Gemmill], and they downloaded us on the rest of the characters’ past and values and everything, so... getting to hear all of that and then getting to see how it's hopefully dropped little by little. Because something I can't stand is expository dialogue, where it's like, “Hi, and here's all my secrets.” I really liked the way that episode was written. That was Val [Chu], who wrote that one. I thought it was really good.

How much were you told in advance? Did they give you a breakdown of your character, so you had something to go on at the beginning?

DEARDEN: We sat down with Scott and John, and they just went through it—like, everything. Like, “Here's where you're from.” I was told that both of Mel's parents died, and that Mel became the primary caregiver even in med school, and [was] working her way up, and all of the different sayings and values, and why she's there now, what she wants and needs, which is incredibly valuable. No one else does that, but the best way to play something is to be well-informed, I believe.

'The Pitt's Taylor Dearden Has Thoughts About Mel and Langdon's Dynamic