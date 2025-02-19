Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Season 1 Episode 7.So far, on Max's new hit medical drama, The Pitt, there hasn't been a lot of time to get to know all of the doctors' backstories. We've gotten snippets here and there — Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif) committed some type of crime that warrants her wearing an ankle monitor, and Dr. Melissa King (Taylor Dearden) has a sister who's on the autism spectrum. But in keeping with the fast-paced, intense action of the emergency room, the doctors just aren't able to sit around sharing stories about themselves. Even without a lot of background, I thought I had at least figured out Dr. Trinity Santos (Isa Briones). In the first six episodes, she has shown herself to be an abrasive, try-hard, who will do anything to get ahead. However, in The Pitt's latest episode, I've now had a complete change of heart about this character.

Santos Has Been a Pretty Unlikable Character So Far on 'The Pitt'

Santos is a fourth-year medical student who has arrived at The Pitt for some hands-on training in the ER. She's joined by her fellow medical students, Dr. Whitaker (Gerran Howell) and Dr. Javadi (Shabana Azeez). Santos is extremely tough, and it takes a lot to fluster her (unlike Whitaker and Javadi, who tend to be pretty skittish). Santos pushes to be taken seriously by the attending physicians, which includes volunteering for every medical task (especially the ones that are a bit challenging to carry out). Santos is driven and ambitious, but she mostly comes across as pushy.

It has been difficult for me to feel any kind of sympathy for Santos because she hasn't afforded much to her fellow med students. She teases them mercilessly (even nicknaming Javadi "Crash" after the girl faints during a particularly alarming bone-setting procedure). Santos is one of those people who pushes her jokes too far, even after the person is clearly uncomfortable or upset. We all know people that say super harsh things and then try to soften them by shrugging it off with a "I was just joking." It's clear to Santos that she gets under the skin of her colleagues, but it doesn't seem to bother her one way or another. Santos does seem to be a bit blind to how she's coming across in front of patients though; she volunteers to do procedures with an eagerness that's pretty off-putting if you're the patient. It feels like she has a hard time remembering that she's treating actual people in front of her (not medical experiment opportunities). Even though Santos is clearly very skilled at what she does, it has been sort of difficult for me to watch someone with such abrasive cockiness.

'The Pitt's Latest Episode Has Shown a More Vulnerable Side To Santos