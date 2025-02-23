Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 8.

So far, The Pitt has devastated us with final farewells, unexpected heart attacks, and last week's ladder fall that revealed a whole different side to Dr. Santos (Isa Briones), yet Max's hit medical drama still isn't pulling any punches. This week's installment in the spiritual successor to ER goes even darker with the drowning case of 6-year-old Amber Phillips (Hadley Smith), one of Episode 8's new patients whose dire condition pushes Dr. Michael Robinavitch's (Noah Wyle) staff even closer to emotional exhaustion. Despite the best efforts of characters like Dr. Heather Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) and Dr. Melissa King (Taylor Dearden), Amber's body is ultimately untreatable, resulting in what feels like the most heartbreaking scene of the season.

Part of what contributes to this heartbreak is the sense that Amber's case comes out of nowhere. Staying true to The Pitt's subversive format, Amber's case isn't immediately framed as the central focus of the episode, and she doesn't actually arrive at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center until fifteen minutes into this week's installment. The sudden arrival of such a harrowing case in The Pitt's plot mirrors the urgency felt by the resident staff, and the details of Amber's case do them no favors. Brought to the ER by her grandmother (Shaw Purnell) and sister, Bella (Olivia Fokova), the former explains Amber's mortally low body temperature is a result of Amber getting stuck in a swimming pool after jumping in after a soccer ball, and Amber's parents subsequently arrive in time to learn their daughter's potassium level is too high for her to survive.

‘The Pitt’ Episode 8 Features the Series’ Most Gut-Wrenching Goodbye