In 1994, everyone’s favorite TV doc, Noah Wyle, debuted in the medical series ER in his breakout role as an earnest medical student, John Carter, who came from money. Now, a little over three decades later, Wyle has reunited with ER’s John Wells and R. Scott Gemmill for the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt, in which he stars as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, nicknamed “Robby.” It should be noted Gemmill created this new show while Wells executive produced.

Ahead of The Pitt’s arrival later this week, Wyle recently discussed his character with TV Insider, comparing him to ER's Carter, who, according to him, is completely different. He said of Robby:

“He’s so different by design. Once we pivoted away from the idea of having [the series] be tied to that [ER] IP, we wanted to see how different we could make it. That began with John [executive producer] saying, “Noah, where’s your family from?” They’re Russian Jewish. And he said, “Well, what’s a name? What can we play with there? Would you want to play in that blood memory?” I was interested in playing a guy who came from a way more blue-collar background and who hadn’t had any of those early opportunities, who came to medicine for completely different reasons.”

Wyle did not stop there but went on to elaborate more on what makes The Pitt's Robby different, particularly as a medic working through and after the pandemic.

“This is a guy who probably shouldn’t be doing this anymore but was pressed back into service during COVID and has stayed shouldering the burdens of the job without really doing any of the therapeutic or analytic work necessary to optimize his mental health. He’s not quite up to the task, and today you’re catching him on a really bad day. The mask he’s been wearing of competence and confidence begins to erode. We see the toll that practicing medicine through COVID and afterward has taken on some of these healthcare workers.”

'ER' Has A Long History

Wyle starred in ER from its premiere till his exit after Season 11 but later made guest appearances before the show finally ended in 2009. He was the youngest member when he joined the show’s cast, and for his involvement, he earned nominations for three Golden Globe Awards and five Primetime Emmy Awards. Created by Michael Crichton, the acclaimed series comprises fifteen seasons and 331 episodes that ran on NBC from September 19, 1994, to April 2, 2009. Similar to The Pitt, whose episodes follow the one-hour events of a single 15-hour emergency room shift at the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital, ER chronicles the happenings in the emergency room of the fictional Cook County General Hospital.

The Pitt premieres on Max on January 9.