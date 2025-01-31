It is easy to draw comparisons between the hit NBC show, ER, which aired from 1994 to 2009, and Max's new medical drama, The Pitt. Both series are set in fast-paced, intense emergency rooms in hospitals, and both shows star Noah Wyle. The two dramas even share a producer, R. Scott Gemmill. Because of these similarities, a new legal battle has been sparked, which pits the brand-new series against its predecessor.

The Michael Crichton Estate Has Filed a Lawsuit Against 'The Pitt'

Michael Crichton became a well-known name in Hollywood in the 1990s; his books inspired many hit projects, such as Jurassic Park, Twister, and Westworld. He was inspired to create ER from his days as a med student. Crichton sadly passed away in 2008 at age 66. In 2020, producer John Wells began developing a reboot of ER, and Gemmill was hired as the showrunner. Crichton's widow, Sherri Alexander, was involved in the process, and says that she was promised by Warner Bros. that Crichton would get a 'created by' credit on the new series or that the Crichton estate would receive a minimum payment of $5 million. However, shortly after that, the talks broke down, and those terms were withdrawn. In a lawsuit filed in August 2024, the Crichton estate alleges that Wells, Wyle, and Warner Bros. then went ahead and made the reboot anyway, but changed the name to The Pitt to avoid having to pay the estate anything at all. As the suit states, "Rather than afford Crichton the 'created by' credit he deserved, Defendants would pretend their reboot was not his creation at all, thereby enriching themselves to the tune of millions of dollars... and depriving Crichton's heirs of their rightful share."

Along with the lawsuit, the Crichton estate did their best to stop The Pitt from ever airing. In November 2024, HBO and Max executive, Casey Bloys, stated that the lawsuit would not prevent the series from being released as planned, adding, "I will say the idea that a show can't be set in an ER seems kind of unrealistic on its face." Warner Bros. then proceeded to file a motion to throw out the entire lawsuit with the assertion that The Pitt is a "completely different show from ER. Plaintiff cannot use Mr. Crichton's ER contract as a speech-stifling weapon to prevent Defendants from ever making a show about emergency medicine." The two camps continue to point fingers at each other, with Crichton's estate insisting that the production team carried on with the reboot idea to avoid cutting in the Crichton's, while The Pitt avows that their series is a "new and original show. Any suggestion otherwise is false, and Warner Bros. Television intends to vigorously defend against these meritless claims." Although the battle continues, The Pitt did premiere on January 9 as scheduled, and debuted among the top five Max original series premieres ever.

Are 'The Pitt' and 'ER' Really the Same Show?