One of the best things about HBO's new medical drama The Pitt is that its real-time approach makes everything urgent and underscores that doctors and nurses can't possibly keep track of every detail that goes on in the emergency room — both with patients and health professionals. In Episode 10, a shocking reveal involving Langdon (Patrick Ball) changed our perspective of the character, and Ball himself spoke to Deadline about it.

In the episode, senior attending resident Robby (Noah Wyle) sends Langdon home after finding drugs in his locker, and this happened after Dr. Santos (Isa Briones) pointed out that she suspected that Langdon was stealing drugs from the hospital. The situation is a little more complex than that, considering that Langdon is struggling with his own addiction. During the interview with Deadline, Ball talked about the details of the discovery scene and answered one of the most important questions about it. Do the details — the drug vials were empty — matter? He stated:

"That’s for the audience to decide. It comes out that Langdon has been self-medicating through the hospital drug supply. He says you’ve got to take him at his word. He says, ' I’m never high. I’m not high treating my own withdrawal symptoms so that I can do the job that I need to do.' But to what extent is that self-maintenance? How much is he taking to fend off withdrawal symptoms? I think that question is still out there and it’s something that I think is better to be wondered about than answered."

Langdon's Story In 'The Pitt' Is Not Over