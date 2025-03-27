As much as streaming platforms love the eight-episode, three-season format for most of their series, they ignore that when fans love a new show, they want to spend as much time as possible with their new favorite characters. If new hit series The Pitt manages to retain its massive audiences in the coming years, Max CEO Casey Bloys is confident that it can be HBO’s Grey’s Anatomy.

Bloys talked about The Pitt’s potential during an interview with Vulture, and he acknowledged that you can only reproduce the longevity and popularity of shows like Grey’s Anatomy if you specifically set out to create something that audiences will be loyal to in the long run. He stated:

"The idea with 'The Pitt' is, if you want another 'Grey’s Anatomy' or 'West Wing' or 'Cold Case,' or name your long-running procedural, you’ve got to replenish it. And in order to do that, you have to specifically develop these kinds of shows. You can’t just rely on what’s already there, especially with network television doing less and less. Networks used to be a great source of long-running procedurals with many episodes, but the network business is more and more challenged, and streaming just hasn’t prioritized it. If you want to come up with your next tentpole library series that people will be watching 20 years from now, you have to go out and consciously do it."

'Grey's Anatomy' Showrunner Adresses 'The Pitt' Comparisons

Image via Disney/Anne Marie Fox

As soon as The Pitt became a hit, people naturally compared it with the longest-running medical series on television. While it's impossible not to compare two popular shows that take place in the same environment, Grey's Anatomy showrunner Meg Marinis addressed the comparisons between the two and stated that she doesn't want to compete or compare both titles. Marinis also added that she "really" wants to watch the Max series but will only do it when the ABC drama enters the summer hiatus.

Bloys might be hinting at a tendency for streaming platforms in the coming years. Just recently, Netflix saw a spike in viewership as it put titles like Suits and Prison Break in its catalog. The performance of long-running shows indicated that fans are happy to binge-watch their favorite stories and that nothing makes them happier to know that a TV show won't get suddenly canceled without a proper ending. If The Pitt manages to make it in the long run, it might change the approach to streaming platforms to new tentpole series.

You can stream The Pitt on Max.