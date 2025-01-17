Noah Wyle will always be known for his role as John Carter in ER, the medical drama that ran from 1994-2009 and is currently streaming on both Max and Hulu, but now he’s back to star in a new series that’s breaking streaming charts. Wyle stars as Dr. Michael Robinavitch in The Pitt, the latest Max Original medical drama that premiered to rave reviews of 92% from critics and 91% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. The show follows the daily lives of healthcare workers in a Pittsburgh hospital as they struggle to balance their personal and professional lives. The Pitt quickly took the top spot on Max’s top 10 TV chart upon its premiere, and according to TheWrap, the show has one of the top five most-watched premieres in platform history.

In addition to Noah Wyle, The Pitt also stars Tracey Ifeachor as Dr. Collins, Patrick Ball as Dr. Frank Langdon, and Katherine LaNasa as Dana Evans. R. Scott Gemmill wrote and created The Pitt, with Valerie Chu, Elyssa Gershman, Joe Sachs, and leading star Wyle also receiving writing credits for their work on the show. Gemmill previously worked with Wyle as the scribe on 33 episodes of ER, and he’s also worked on other famous procedurals such as Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles. He’s also famous for his work on JAG, the 1995 police procedural/legal drama series starring David Elliot James and Catherine Bell. Before starring in The Pitt, Wyle also featured in the lead role of Daniel Calder in The Red Line, the crime drama series that aired one season in 2019.

What Else Is Popular on Max?

The animated DC series Harley Quinn has also returned to the Max TV charts with the recent premiere of Season 5, as well as The Sex Lives of College Girls, which comes from The Office veteran Mindy Kaling and is nearing the end of its third season. On the film side of Max, Gerard Butler’s Den of Thieves has jumped to the top of Max charts thanks to the recent premiere of the sequel, Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, and Clint Eastwood’s Juror #2 follows closely behind it. Ben Affleck’s The Accountant is also the #5 most popular movie on Max ahead of its sequel’s premiere in theaters later this year on April 25.

The first three episodes of The Pitt are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the series and watch The Pitt on Max.

5 10 The Pitt The Pitt is a medical drama developed by veterans of the television series ER. The series will follow healthcare workers set in Pittsburgh, showing he challenges faced in the modern-day United States by nurses, doctors, and other medical professionals. Cast Noah Wyle Writers Noah Wyle R. Scott Gemmill , John Wells Network Max

