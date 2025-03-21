After making a name for himself starring in ER, Noah Wyle’s new medical drama just accomplished an impressive streaming feat. Wyle stars in The Pitt, which had previously been floating around the #2 spot on Max since the premiere of The White Lotus, but thanks to an explosive Episode 12 that just aired on the platform yesterday and is currently rated a 9.8 on IMDb, The Pitt has now sent The White Lotus back to Thailand and reclaimed its top spot. The Pitt was created for television by R. Scott Gemmill, with Wyle also credited as a writer on two episodes. Starring alongside Wyle in recurring roles in The Pitt are Tracy Ifeachor as Dr. Heather Collins, Fiona Dourif as Dr. Cassie McKay, and Taylor Dearden as Dr. Melissa King.

At the heart of The Pitt helping make the show such a colossal hit for Max is Noah Wyle’s performance as Dr. Michael Robinavitch, and Gemmill has written the character in such a way that allows Wyle to eloquently portray all the joys and hardships that go along with working in an emergency room. The two have also worked together before on ER, where Gemmill wrote 34 episodes. Gemmill also wrote over 60 episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, the spin-off series set in LA starring Chris O’Donnell, who was recently tapped for a role in 9-1-1: Nashville. He even worked as a writer on other episodes of series such as Hawaii Five-0, The Unite, and Women’s Murder Club. Gemmill has also been tapped to write at least one episode of Call Me God, the upcoming adaptation about the writer's role in the DC Sniper investigation.

