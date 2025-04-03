Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 13.I've watched a lot of medical shows in my day, and they've all brought something a little different to the table. House provided me with plenty of medical mysteries (with a side of arrogant doctor), and Grey's Anatomy has offered some of the most romantic relationships shown on the small screen. Even Scrubs gave me my medical show fix while also bringing the laughs. But there's one thing that these shows have in common: they have all felt incredibly unrealistic. As someone who has had some health problems over the years, it's always driven me crazy when I see situations being depicted that would never actually occur in a real hospital.

For example, I always get really peeved when someone rips an IV out of their arm to leave their hospital room in a huff; not only would this be extremely painful, it would also make a gigantic mess, but these people stroll off like it's no big deal. These things take me out of the experience and remind me that I'm just watching something fictional play out onscreen. Because of my experiences, I thought that I would have to accept that shows in this genre just aren't dedicated to being authentic — until I started watching HBO's hit series, The Pitt.

'The Pitt' Displays the Harsh Realities of Emergency Rooms

In its first season, The Pitt has already proven that it is dedicated to showing the gritty, raw side of life in an emergency room. The show has already far surpassed what other medical shows have portrayed in terms of goriness. In fact, the gore they depict is light years beyond what ER would have shown back in the day. But the use of blood and guts is not just for shock value; rather, by showing horrific injuries and conditions, the series is able to demonstrate the fragility of the human body and the magic of its intricacies and inner workings. Some scenes have definitely not been for the squeamish, such as the graphic degloving process of a woman's foot injury after she's been run over by a train in Episode 1 or the very real depiction of natural childbirth in Episode 11. The injuries being shown have only gotten even more disturbing with the mass shooting event from Episodes 12 and 13. Now that I've seen some of these terrifying scenes, it would be hard for me to go back to shows that feature fake-looking neon red blood or a genuine lack of special effects or stellar makeup (like what's utilized in The Pitt.)

The Pitt is also not shying away from displaying the harsh realities that emergency room staff have to deal with every day. There's the frustrating corporate nonsense that requires all the workers to run the hospital as a business (not as a place centered solely around saving lives). This reality comes to life every time Chief Medical Officer Gloria Underwood (Michael Hyatt) has to scold Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) for not focusing on the bottom dollar. And then there's the truly frightening lack of security that endangers every medical professional working in The Pitt, as seen in the brutal attack against Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) in Episode 9. These issues are, unfortunately, very true to real life, but I've never really seen other medical shows depict them in such an honest way before.

'The Pitt' Uncovers the Trauma Behind Working in an ER