Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Pitt.

So far on Max's medical drama, The Pitt, Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch (Noah Wyle) has saved the day many times alongside the other doctors who run the emergency room (nicknamed The Pitt). Their expertise and ability to think clearly in a crisis have helped many patients, and Dr. Robby is clearly the protagonist of the series since we follow him throughout his shift and get some insight into his emotional state. But there's another character who's quietly showing that the ER would fall apart without her.

Nurse Evans Makes Sure 'The Pitt' Is Running Smoothly

Nurse Dana Evans (Katherine LaNasa) is the charge nurse on duty for this shift in the ER. She's responsible for dozens and dozens of patients who come through the waiting room or are brought in by ambulance every day. She uses her decades of experience as a nurse to assign patients to specific beds, makes sure that their overall care is supervised, and tries to get them discharged in an efficient way once they're stable. The Pitt sees everything from minor injuries to life-threatening conditions, and Nurse Evans never even appears to break a sweat when managing everyone's care. It is her ability to stay calm under pressure that makes her a vital part of the team (and of the series itself). Even through the chaos, Nurse Evans' organizational skills and composed demeanor keep things moving, so that every patient gets the care they need.

Because of Nurse Evans' expertise, she's also called in to help with patients in some situations. In the show's latest episode, Evans assists Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif) with a patient who has raised red flags for being a victim of trafficking. It's obvious why Dr. McKay feels comfortable asking Nurse Evans for help; she has tons of experience dealing with these types of sensitive issues, and she has a vast amount of medical knowledge as a nurse. But it's also the fact that Nurse Evans has an authoritative, yet empathetic demeanor that makes people open up to her. Her no-nonsense attitude means doctors and patients alike realize she can't be messed with, but it's also clear to everyone that she has a heart of gold behind that businesslike attitude.

Everyone Gets Emotional Support From Nurse Evans in 'The Pitt'