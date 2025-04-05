If you were a fan of NBC's hit show, ER, from the 90s and 2000s, you couldn't help but be intrigued when it was announced that ER alum Noah Wyle would be starring in another hospital medical drama, this time called The Pitt. The series follows the high-stress world of nurses and doctors in an emergency room, with Wyle playing a senior attending named Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch. The Pitt also stars the likes of Tracy Ifeachor, Patrick Ball, Katherine LaNasa, and Fiona Dourif, among others, as doctors and nurses, but just what does the title of The Pitt mean? It actually has two different meanings, one a wink to the city it's located in, and the other a nickname real life doctors and nurses give to emergency rooms.

The 'Pitt' Has Two Meanings