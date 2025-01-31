Noah Wyle’s new medical drama, The Pitt, may have some startling comparisons to television’s long-running classic, ER, but the actor is not looking to compare the two. Deadline reported Wyle is taking a different approach to his series, streaming on Max. For over a decade, he played Dr. John Carter on the Emmy-winning NBC series. ER premiered in 1994 and is the standard all high-octane medical shows hold themselves to. Even so, Wyle doesn't want to compare Carter to Dr. Michael Robinavitch, as he indicated in a recent press conference.

“This is a totally different acting exercise. This is building a pressure cooker hour by hour, degree by degree, ingredient by ingredient, playing with levels of fatigue and the inability to compartmentalize things that need to be compartmentalized. This has been a wonderful sort of psychological examination of one guy having one of the worst days of his life. The presence required in just that exercise, I haven’t even thought about similarities or differences [to ER].”

While the estate of ER’s late creator, Michael Crichton, have raised concerns that The Pitt resembles ER too closely, the concept is arguably closer to the Kiefer Sutherland vehicle, 24, than anything else. Each episode takes place in real-time, exploring one hour of an ER shift. After watching the 15-episode season, viewers will have witnessed an entire day in the life of an ER doctor. While ER was certainly a realistic look at the experiences of these hard-working professionals, The Pitt brings the anxiety of the work to a boiling point.

‘The Pitt’ Isn’t the First Medical Drama To Follow ‘ER’

ER was the first network show to implement many mechanics found in medical dramas today. It was foundational for the genre, meaning many of these shows will have similarities. There is a fascinating aspect about medical shows that make viewers return time and time again. Producer John Wells didn’t comment on