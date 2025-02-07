Max may not have the same collection of original programming as one of its biggest streaming competitors, Netflix, but the streamer still delivers compelling content that consistently finds its way into the conversation. The latest show to become a smash hit for Max is The Pitt, the medical procedural drama starring Noah Wyle, who is best known for his role on E.R. The Pitt is only six episodes through a 15-episode season, which is due to run until April 10, but the show has been a major hit for Max since its premiere on January 9. Collider reported on The Pitt’s streaming success last month, and it has yet to give up the top spot on the service, sitting at #1 at the time of writing.

In addition to Noah Wyle, The Pitt also stars Brandon Mendez Homer (Blue Bloods), Tracy Ifeachor (Doctor Who), and Patrick Ball (Law & Order). The series has earned impressive scores of 93% from critics and 77% from general audiences thus far on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the highest-rated shows of the year thus far. The Pitt was written and created for television by R. Scott Gemmill, with star Wyle even earning a writing credit for his work on the show. Gemmill previously worked with Wyle when he wrote 33 episodes of E.R., and he has also worked on other famous procedurals such as Hawaii Five-0 and NCIS: Los Angeles. He has next been tapped to write Call Me God, the upcoming series based on the DC Sniper investigation, but casting for the show has not yet begun.

What Else Is Popular To Watch on Max?

Harley Quinn, the DC animated series has returned to Max streaming charts with the fifth season now in full swing, along with Baylen Out Loud, the reality TV series following Baylen Dupree. The Flip Off, another reality TV series starring Chrisitina Hall and Tarek El Moussa, is also one of the most popular shows of the week on Max. Over on the film side of the aisle, Michael Keaton’s Goodrich is the most-watched movie this week on Max after recently debuting on the platform, and We Live in Time, the devastating romance drama starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield also recently hit the streamer.

The first six episodes of The Pitt are now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch The Pitt on Max.