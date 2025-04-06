The Pitt’s Noah Wyle has shared some insight into how the show has influenced real doctors and practitioners. Max’s latest medical drama has been one of the biggest shows of the year thus far, taking the world by storm and dominating the conversation. The series has earned a nearly flawless rating of 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, and although general audiences reviewed the show at only a 78% score, that hasn’t stopped it from consistently dominating Max streaming charts. Viewers have praised the show’s realism and its willingness to show the hardest parts of working in the ER, and during a recent interview with CNN, Wyle spoke about how real-world healthcare workers have responded to the series, calling it “triggering” for some:

“It’s been triggering for practitioners, especially these last couple of episodes and the ones that involve flashbacks to COVID-19. Those were, out of necessity, things that people seem to compartmentalize to get on with their everyday lives. My own mother came over last Sunday. She was an operating room nurse for 10 years, and she told me that the last episode made her remember everyone that died on her table. And we had a conversation that we’d never had. For 15 years we’d never talked about this, and she said, ‘Well, that wasn’t as real.’”

The Pitt has been running since January 9, and the show just recently aired its penultimate episode in Season 1 before it concludes in what will surely be a riveting finale on April 10. In addition to Noah Wyle, The Pitt stars Tracy Ifeachor and Fiona Dourif as Dr. Heather Collins and Dr. Cassie McKay. Ifeachor is also known for her work on Wonka (Timothée Chalamet) and Dourif is famous for starring in The Blacklist (James Spader). The show was written and created for television by R. Scott Gemmill, who previously worked with Wyle as a scribe on ER, where he penned 33 episodes. Gemmill has also worked on other projects over the years, such as NCIS: Los Angeles and Hawaii Five-0. Cynthia Adarkwa, Simran Baidwan, Wyle, Joe Sachs, Elyssa Gershman, and Valerie Chu all join Gemmill in the writer's room for the show.

What Else Is Popular on Max Right Now?