Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Pitt.

I’ve found myself becoming enamored with the character of Dana Evans in Season 1 of The Pitt, in part because I've always loved actress Katherine LaNasa's work. She has flown under the radar on television for decades at this point, in part thanks to shows like Longmire and Katy Keene, but has turned in brilliant character work nonetheless. Here, she’s finally breaking through to the mainstream in a big Max hit, and her character is the backbone of The Pitt. I've developed so much respect for Dana's grit and hardworking ethic as the head charge nurse running the ER. After a moving speech about finally being exhausted enough to retire prior to the catastrophic mass casualty event in Episodes 12 and 13, I am praying that Dana doesn't wind up leaving the Pitt.

Dana Evans has quickly become the MVP of The Pitt. Providing zingers, sandwiches, and moral support, her prominence in the ER rises as each hour presents new cases more dire than the last. If anything, Dana and Noah Wyle's Dr. Robby have become the mom and dad of the very chaotic trauma center — but Episode 9 of The Pitt's first season changed everything for our favorite charge nurse. I, along with many others watching, were distraught when Dana was brutally punched by an angry patient in the hospital's parking lot. Based on what I've seen so far this season, however, you can take Dana Evans out of the ER, but you can't take the ER out of Dana Evans.

Katherine LaNasa Delivers a Terrific Performance as Charge Nurse Dana Evans in 'The Pitt'