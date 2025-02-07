Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Pitt.The Pitt is one of the most immersive shows currently on television, medical or otherwise. It takes the real-time structure made iconic in 24 and transports the drama into one location, creating an enveloping and intense experience for the audience. This format elevates both the story and its characters, transforming the series into a fascinating depiction of a day in the life of an emergency room.

As you follow medical staff from room to room, the show’s fast pace captures the energy of a working hospital. We’re dropped into the deep end, to witness the kind of issues the staff face on a typical day of work. The main characters are fleshed out through the lens of their jobs, exploring the toll the work has on them, and examining what kind of people would be able to work in such a high-pressure career in the first place.

'The Pitt's Real-Time Format Captures the Energy of a Working Hospital

The real-time format of The Pitt emphasizes the show’s premise of showing how modern healthcare issues affect both staff and patients, painting a portrait of the experience and characters, rather than telling a linear story. Because of the hourly format of an episode, the pace of the show feels fast as well as immersive, depicting the chaos of a busy ER. As doctors treat patient after patient, we get a good idea of all that’s happening across the entire department floor — from the waiting room to the operating room. We also earn a sense of how patients and staff deal with the burdens put upon them, whether it be a patient waiting uncomfortably for hours to be treated or a doctor not even having enough time to use the restroom.

This narrow view of The Pitt's characters amplifies their personalities, exploring what makes people who work in the healthcare industry tick to succeed in this fast-paced, high-stress workplace. We don’t have to deal with a lot of backstory or legacy drama as details about the main characters unfold piecemeal, only from within the context of their work. Hints about their lives come out through how they deal with their patients and the pressures of the job.

We Only Know About ‘The Pitt’ Staff Through What They’re Like at Work