When it comes to drama shows, we are in a true golden age of television right now– from Severance to Paradise to The Pitt. For those who haven't seen it yet, The Pitt is a medical drama about the doctors and nurses working in the Emergency Room of the fictional Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. Unlike other medical shows, though, the entire first season takes place over the course of a single 15-hour shift.

Each episode shows a different hour of the shift, and even with three left to go, it's safe to say that this is one of the most difficult medical shifts ever put on television. Happily, The Pitt has already been renewed for a second season. As the phenomenal first season comes to an end, now is the perfect time to get all caught up on The Pitt. So, if you haven't started the series yet, here are a few reasons why you should watch The Pitt.