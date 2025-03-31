Part ER, part 24, Max’s The Pitt delves into the fast-paced world of emergency care under the watch of Dr. Michael Robinavitch (Noah Wyle). This week had an extra dose of heartache, which Shawn Hatosy’s character, Dr. Jack Abbott, is all too familiar with. The actor spoke to Decider about seeing Abbott’s colleague take one particular patient to heart. In the episode, Dr. Robby connects with the victim of a mass casualty event who expires while under care. Hatosy noted that as a former military medic, Abbott can empathize with Robby’s state of mind.

“I think, first of all, he’s seen it before. He’s seen this kind of combat fatigue in people. Understanding the strength of his relationship with Robby and knowing Robby as well as he does, I believe that Abbot identifies it as something that's fleeting and then will pass. It more becomes about the order of the emergency department and what using our very limited resource of blood and his actual physical presence, you know, it’s having an effect on other patients that we can save."

Abbott shows his strength in the episode by donating blood while working on patients. This character trait demonstrates the mental fortitude of these doctors in the face of insurmountable odds. It is also a role reversal from when fans first meet Abbott in Episode 1.

‘The Pitt’ Is Full of Emotional Trauma As Well as Physical