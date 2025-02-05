Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Pitt Episode 5.

Max's new series The Pitt continues many of the sacred traditions established by previous medical dramas. The underpaid and overworked staff of a Pittsburgh hospital's emergency room combats stomach-churning injuries and the atrocious American healthcare system. We humans are forced to confront how fragile our bodies are and how fleetingly short life is. But I ask you: what's a hospital drama without romance? Consider ER, where the doctors' personal lives and the chaos they endure on their shifts are equally integral. More explicitly, there's Grey's Anatomy, where the relationships have the tenor of a soap opera and the medical backdrop is largely for flavor. When highly competent people urgently address intense scenarios, equally intense feelings result like clockwork — and sexy entanglements make for better television.

In The Pitt's case specifically, I've been nursing (ahem) a theory. After some internet sleuthing, I discovered that a small but mighty contingent stand beside me in my conviction that Dr. Michael "Robby" Rabinavitch (Noah Wyle) and Dr. Heather Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) have been serving a distinct energy from their first prickly interaction. Are they secretly dating? Are they argumentative co-workers with benefits? Strained exes, perhaps? Lo and behold, Episode 5 proved that we truthers haven't been reading into their interactions — Robby and Collins are, in fact, exes. Although I'm loving my vindicated "I told you so" phase, receiving this bombshell when The Pitt has 10 episodes left makes me suspicious about what's to come. Could the second part of my thesis also be true — that Robby is the father of Collins' baby? Let's examine the evidence.

The Clues About Robby and Collins Were Always There in 'The Pitt'