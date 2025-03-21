At this point, it's unbelievable to say that things inside The Pitt's hospital will get worse, but somehow the Max series is rasing the stakes once again. This week, Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle) and his team had to deal with a huge influx of trauma patients due to a shooting — and the tragedy is far from over. As a sneak peek reveals, in next week's episode a S.W.A.T. team will now get involved in the case, and they are all coming to the hospital to try and prevent any more damage. Taking place between 7 P.M. and 8 P.M., Episode 13 drops on Thursday, March 27.

Sometimes, the only thing you can do in a dire situation is count your blessings. Dr. Robby was blunt in the last episode: everyone would be overwhelmed with the shooting victims coming in, and they also had to accept the fact that, unfortunately, they can't save everyone despite their best efforts. In the sneak peek, Dr. Robby reminds everyone that saving as many people as they did in the scenario that they operate is "a miracle." From episode one, The Pitt underscored how the emergency room is operating understaffed, and we've repeatedly seen the consequences of that.

But it will get worse before it gets better. The shooter is still out there in Pittsburgh, and from the looks of it, he's heading in the direction of the hospital. This means that a S.W.A.T. team will get in the way of doctors and nurses running around the hospital, adding a level of tension to an already stressed-out environment. As senior resident, Dr. Robby will have to deal with that — but his attention will be divided as he spots a familiar face among the victims.

'The Pitt' Is Nearing The End

The bad news for The Pitt fans is that we're fairly close to the end of Season 1. Viewers only have three more weeks to follow the lives of doctors and nurses inside the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital before the season wraps up and enters a hiatus. The good thing is that the show has already been picked up for Season 2, and then we will be able to live through another busy shift in the life of Dr. Robby. Series producer John Wells has already revealed that there will be a time jump between seasons, but the writing team is still deciding how long the time jump will be.

Due to its immense success, The Pitt has inevitably been compared to other medical series, especially Grey's Anatomy. The long-running ABC show has done both episodes about shootings and in real time. When asked about the comparisons, Grey's showrunner Meg Marinis revealed that she's eager to check out the Max series, but that the idea is not to compete.

The next episode of The Pitt debuts on Max on Thursday, March 27. Check out the sneak peek above.