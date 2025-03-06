Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Pitt Season 1, Episode 9.There have been many medical series that try to tackle real-life issues in their storytelling. Recent shows such as Grey's Anatomy, The Resident, The Good Doctor, and New Amsterdam have all explored authentic topics like addiction, mental health conditions, and the effects of trauma. Max's new hit series, The Pitt, has followed in the footsteps of its predecessors, with episodes that have focused on the unhoused community, the dangers of fentanyl overdoses, and the many tragic circumstances that unfold in a bustling hospital emergency room. But with many of these other medical shows, more nuanced issues facing the medical community have fallen to the wayside. The Pitt is changing that with one issue that has not been fully delved into on television before.

'The Pitt' References an Important Topic in Its Latest Episode

In The Pitt's latest episode, a female patient is brought in after losing consciousness and control of her vehicle. While treating her injuries from the car crash, the team of doctors realizes that the woman, named Paula Rogers (Julia Boyd), was a patient at the ER earlier in the day. Dr. McKay (Fiona Dourif) had diagnosed her with a bladder infection and had sent her home. Now, Paula is in dire straits, and the team must figure out why her condition has deteriorated. Dr. Heather Collins (Tracy Ifeachor) discovers that Paula actually gave birth at the same hospital a short time ago. That information leads to the diagnosis of an endometrial infection (which can happen after childbirth). However, Paula crashes and has to be intubated, and she'll likely have a challenging road to recovery (both from her infection and her subsequent injuries from the car crash).

After the doctors have worked to stabilize Paula, Collins pulls McKay aside and questions how this oversight could have happened. McKay claims that she did everything she was supposed to given what Paula's symptoms were (it looked like a simple bladder infection). But Collins suggests that McKay had a bias towards the patient because Paula is overweight. McKay seems surprised by the insinuation that she didn't provide adequate care, but Collins notes that she should have at least done a more thorough work-up, which would have included a diagnostic pelvic exam. Instead, McKay likely rushed through her time with Paula and got her in and out of the ER very quickly, even if Paula wasn't truly ready to be discharged. It is possible that even McKay, who appears to be especially sensitive to her patients, does have an unconscious bias towards overweight people. In fact, this type of weight stigma is incredibly common in real life, and can lead to very dangerous outcomes for the patient.

Weight Stigma Is a Significant Issue in Healthcare, as Depicted in 'The Pitt'