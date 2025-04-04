In the season finale of Max's hit series The Pitt, airing next Thursday at 9 p.m. ET, everything comes full circle for Dr. Robby (Noah Wyle). The shift is almost done, but it didn't proceed without challenges. The ER would concur that it's one of the most eventful shifts ever. As the team handled casualties from a mass shooting, many characters confronted parts of themselves they didn't acknowledge. From the interns sizing up emergency medicine on their first day to seasoned doctors dealing with personal demons, the end of the shift offers an opportunity to chart the way forward after everything that has happened. The promo for The Pitt Season 1, Episode 15, "9:00 P.M," finds the show coming full circle after an overwhelming shift takes Robby to the roof whose ledge he talked Dr Abbott (Shawn Hatosy) off when the shift started this morning.

But first, the interns. After everything that has transpired, it should give some of them a reason to pivot to other fields of medicine. Javadi (Shaban Azeez) is unsure if she should continue medicine, let alone emergency medicine, when Dr. Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) brings it up in the video below. Will she be forced to admit that her mother was right all along? Speaking of Dr. Mohan, she has kept a straight face, taking the pressure in stride. When everything calms down, she gets an opportunity to break down.

Meanwhile, the hospital's Ken in human form does not know what the future holds for him. Dr. Langdon (Patrick Ball) has still not accepted that he has a drug problem. He's left scared for his career and his life. Meanwhile, Dr. Robby tries to encourage his team as they clock out, but the reality of the situation sinks deeper the more he recalls the shift and the complex feelings it brought up. The dead bodies strewn everywhere don't help, and he finds himself going to the roof to get some fresh air. He stands in a situation similar to what he found Dr. Abbott in the morning when the night shift ended.

What's Going to Happen In 'The Pitt' Season 2?

The show has been a huge hit for Max, and Season 2 is already on the way. Series creator Scott Gemmill said the second season will not take place the following day since "that would put too much on storytelling." The second season would take place later, but they haven't settled on a timeline yet. "We haven't decided whether it will be three months or two months," he told Parade. The Pitt relies on real-life stories from the ER, and the team is keeping their options open for as long as possible to get the best stories possible. The Pitt Season 2 is expected to debut in January 2026.

Catch next Thursday's season finale and see where the shift's end leaves everyone.