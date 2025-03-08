Most television shows have some type of romance in them. Whether it's your standard Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) 'will they, won't they' situation on Friends or a classic love story like Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore) on This Is Us, it's safe to say that viewers are fascinated by love. Some shows put all their stock into the relationships they depict (such as Bridgerton's cast of beautiful people), but there are also dramas that still manage to insert a whole lot of love affairs into every season (even if that's not the whole point of the series). I love romance as much as the next person, and there are some shows that are really doing well playing up that aspect in their storytelling. For example, some medical dramas have successfully showcased interesting love stories that keep audiences glued to the screen, but here's my argument for why Max's hit drama, The Pitt, should not follow suit.

Most Medical Dramas, Like 'Grey's Anatomy,' Feature Plenty of Romance

Medical shows ranging from Grey's Anatomy and The Resident to New Amsterdam and ER have all featured many of their doctors falling in love (or at least in lust) with people they work with. There have been some great love stories to come out of shows like Grey's, such as Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) and Derek's (Patrick Dempsey) legendary relationship, and there have been lots of steamy hookups, such as the infamous threesome situation over on a recent episode of Doctor Odyssey. Whether the relationships turned out to be toxic — House (Hugh Laurie) and Lisa Cuddy (Lisa Edelstein) on House comes to mind — they were always endlessly intriguing to me.

That seems to be why medical dramas showcase all of these intense and passionate couples in the first place. Romance creates a lot of watercooler talk or social media buzz (fans love to argue about their favorite ships), and that's one reason why a series stays relevant (especially a show like Grey's, which has been on the air since 2005). Having lots of people hook up on these shows also serves as a storytelling tool and creates lots of plot opportunities (and drama) for specific characters. What better way to get to know a character than by finding out which other nurse or doctor they're crushing on?

'The Pitt' Has Included a Few Flirtations So Far