Mere days ahead of the Season 2 finale, Noah Wyle’s hit new medical drama just got a thrilling update. Wyle and series creator R. Scott Gemmill took the stage with producer John Wells at Deadline’s Contenders TV event on Saturday to confirm that The Pitt Season 2 is already in production, and the trio also revealed some crucial new details about the upcoming season. The Pitt Season 2 will also take place 10 months after Season 1 and will be set during the Fourth of July weekend. Similar to the first season, Season 2 will take place over only 15 hours, with each episode showing one hour in the lives of workers at a Pittsburgh hospital. Season 2’s Fourth of July weekend setting opens up the door for countless potential problems for the beloved employees of Pittsburg Trauma Medical Center.

The Pitt has taken the world by storm since its premiere back in January, earning a strong 97% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Although general audiences gave the show a lower rating of 79%, that hasn’t stopped it from consistently competing with other HBO shows like The White Lotus as being one of the most popular series on the platform. The Pitt was a major gamble for Max — the show is the streamer’s first original medical drama — but it has paid off well beyond what anyone could have expected. Critics and audiences alike have also praised The Pitt for its courage to tell a story more focused on caretakers at the hospital and less on the patients.

When Will ‘The Pitt’ Season 2 Be Released?