The Pitt is Max's latest drama series that has been lauded for its execution, performances, and accuracy. A relatively new experiment for the streaming side of television, the series "is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Noah Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room," according to the official series description. The Pitt is produced by John Wells, a seasoned television producer behind shows like ER, Shameless, and Rescue: HI-Surf. Speaking to reporters during the Warner Bros. TV press day (via TheWrap), Wells revealed the plan to tell more stories after Dr. Robby's fifteen-hour shift wraps up in Season 1.

“We believe there are a lot more stories to tell, and we’re excited,” he said. Despite critical acclaim, the show is yet to be renewed, but that's not a huge concern given that it launched only a few weeks ago in January. “It’s really relatively early still in our run — we’ve only had four episodes on the air so far, and it would be very unusual to hear this early. But we’re all hopeful and want to spend more time with these characters," the producer said. He added:

“We have a fantastic cast and getting to spend more time with them, I’d be as interested, as you are, I think, as an audience member, to see what else is there to learn about these people.”

How is 'The Pitt' Performing?

Image via Max

The first two episodes premiered on Thursday, January 9. According to Max, the debut has put the show among the Top 5 most-watched Max original series premieres ever. Even though the streamer did not provide specific figures, they claim the premiere grew tenfold after a week on the platform. On the critical side of things, the show is rated fresh at 93%, and the audience rated it at 77% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The consensus is that the show's execution sets it apart from other dramas in the same niche, like Chicago Med, Grey's Anatomy, and ER — the show everyone knows Wyle and Wells from. Apart from Wyle, The Pitt also stars Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).

Catch new episodes of The Pitt every Thursday at 9 p.m. ET before the series finale on April 10.