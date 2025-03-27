This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

If you've been keeping up with The Pitt, you probably know that the medical series is already one of the year's biggest hits. The show premiered in January and landed a Season 2 renewal weeks before Season 1 even ended — we will still follow Dr. Robby's (Noah Wyle) challenging 15-hour shift until April 10. Even though the next batch of episodes is yet to be filmed, Max CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the next season already has a release window: January 2026.

During an interview with Vulture, Bloys commented that they wanted to land on a shooting schedule that balanced more episodes than you would typically get and a structure that wouldn't hurt the show creatively. The CEO also hinted that this is the release schedule that they plan to stick to in case the series keeps moving forward with new seasons. He stated:

"[T]he second season will premiere in January of 2026, a year later [than Season 1]. This model of more episodes cuts down on the gap between seasons. On the platform, we have shows like 'House of the Dragon,' 'The Last of Us' and 'White Lotus,' which, because of how they’re made, can take two years to make. What I love about something like 'The Pitt' is, I can get 15 episodes in a year. That’s a really great addition to what we’re already doing on the platform. And I’d like to do more shows in this model.

'The Pitt' Episode Count Explained By Max CEO