While viewers experience events in Max's new medical drama over 14 weeks, everything happens in less than a day. The Pitt "is a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today’s America as seen through the lens of the frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby’s (Noah Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital’s emergency room," according to the official logline. The first season takes place over 15 hours, but that might not be true for Season 2. Series creator Scott Gemmill told Parade that Season 2 will feature a time jump to address some storylines adequately.

"For some story elements that you'll see later, I would want it to be a little bit later," began Gemmill. He revealed, "We haven't decided whether it will be three months or two months. But it wouldn't be the next day. That would put too much on storytelling." John Wells is an executive producer on the show. He explained why some external factors might influence the length of the time jump, saying:

"One of the things that happens is it's not that we rip things from the headlines. But because we're hearing what's happening in the emergency rooms from the people who work in the emergency rooms, many things that are happening in the overall society make their way into those stories. So it's premature to say, because you don't know what we're going to hear in six weeks or eight weeks or six months. You really don't know, and you don't want to foreclose it by just making all these decisions that then mean you can't take a good story that shows up."

We'll Be Back for a Followup on 'The Pitt.'

Image via Max

Max renewed the show for a second season. Since its debut, it has landed and remained the streamer’s most-watched title globally. The Pitt has earned positive reviews, including a 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics concurred that the show's execution sets it apart from its niche counterparts. Its cast includes Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch), Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Javadi).

New episodes debut on Max on Thursdays at 9:00 PM ET, leading to the season finale on April 10.