If you haven't heard it by now, the new Max drama The Pitt is a streaming hit, and it's not by chance. The medical series has managed to stand out and differ from other shows like Grey's Anatomy and even ER due to its raw approach to the subject, its real-time format, and its unique cast. If you're already a fan, you don't need any convincing and are already excited for this week's episode. Luckily for you, Collider can unveil an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 11.

Yes, we are all curious to see what is going to happen with Langdon (Patrick Ball) after the shocking reveal at the end of the last episode. But if there's one thing that The Pitt has taught us, it is that the ER never stops moving, and it looks like Robby (Noah Wyle) will once again barely have time to breathe before a patient comes to ask him some questions. This time, Theresa (Joanna Going) comes back to ask him about an involuntary psychiatric hold.

The sneak peek reveals that the series' attention to detail becomes evident yet again when Theresa asks if the psychiatric petition can be filed anonymously, and Robby takes a beat before answering "no." After that, he's able to accurately summarize how society lacks the tools to help people deal with trauma and that the only thing they can do is their very best before the woman's son searches for help in the wrong places. At the same time, we get a quick glimpse into Robby's personal life when he talks about his sort-of stepson.

Season 2 of 'The Pitt' Will Have a Time Jump