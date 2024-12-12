Clear! The new trailer for Max's new medical drama The Pitt is here, and we finally know when Noah Wyle's emergency room shift will begin. The series will premiere January 9, 2025. The fifteen-episode first season of The Pitt will take place over a single day at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital — The Pitt of the title. ER veteran Wyle stars as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the chief attendant of The Pitt's emergency room.

The trailer begins as he enjoys a moment of peace on the hospital's roof with a friendly rival colleague (Shawn Hatosy, Animal Kingdom), then follows him as he takes on the jam-packed emergency room, ushering a class of new medica students through the chaos of triage. He's got to deal with fainting med students, a nursing shortage, and, above all, the inevitability of death. Worse, this day also happens to be the five-year anniversary of the death of a colleague, Dr. Adamson, during the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic. The series will debut on Max with a two-episode premiere on January 9, then will release new episodes every Thursday until its season finale on April 10.

Who Are the Creators of 'The Pitt'?

Wyle isn't the only ER veteran working on The Pitt. R. Scott Gemmill, who wrote and produced ER from its sixth to thirteenth seasons, will showrun and executive produce the series, as well as writing its series premiere; Wyle and John Wells, another old ER hand, will also executive produce. The cast, meanwhile, includes Tracey Ifeachor (Quantico) as Dr. Collins, Patrick Ball (Law & Order) as Dr. Langdon, Supriya Ganesh (Grown-ish) as Dr. Mohan, Fiona Dourif (Chucky) as Dr. McKay, Taylor Dearden (American Vandal) as Dr. King, Isa Briones (Star Trek: Picard) as Dr. Santos, Gerran Howell (1917) as Whitaker, Shabana Azeez (Nautilus) as Javad, and Katherine LaNasa (Katy Keene) as Dana Evans.

The Pitt is currently the focus of a lawsuit filed by the estate of late author Michael Crichton, who created ER. Crichton's estate claims that Warner Bros. was engaged in negotiations to reboot ER with Wyle reprising his ER character John Carter; they then claim that the studio broke off talks and reworked the ER reboot into The Pitt. The studio and The Pitt's producers deny the claims.

The Pitt will debut on Max with a two-episode premiere on January 9, 2025; new episodes will follow every Thursday until its April 10 season finale. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for The Pitt above.

