In a genre dominated by shows like NBC's ER and ABC's Grey’s Anatomy, Max’s The Pitt has made a stellar entry, evident from the raving reviews it has been receiving. Created by R. Scott Gemmill, who also worked on ER and NCIS: Los Angeles, The Pitt attracted praise for the accuracy in its depiction of an emergency ward at the Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital. With ER actor Noah Wyle leading the charge as Doctor Michael "Robby" Rabinovitch, The Pitt has been positively received by the medical community for things that its predecessors have failed to achieve, despite their lasting success on television. From medical diagnosis to bringing into question the dire state of the healthcare system, Max's latest medical drama comes with unprecedented realism for the genre. However, with all the praise coming its way, how accurate is The Pitt really?

'The Pitt' Lets the Emergency Room Function Like One